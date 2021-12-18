State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Financial Group by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.