State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

