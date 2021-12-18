State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

