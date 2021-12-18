State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 205,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5,900.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 21.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,932,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

