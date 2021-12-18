State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carvana were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after acquiring an additional 316,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $223.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $194.70 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

