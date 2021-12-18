State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,771 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Best Buy worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.