State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,431 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,147,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.