Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

STLD opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

