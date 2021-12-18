Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Cap of $6.31 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.31 billion and $400.41 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00154822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.06 or 0.08378705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.85 or 0.00550138 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,467 coins and its circulating supply is 24,651,233,359 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

