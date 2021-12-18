Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 75,762 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 959,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,892,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 713,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.