Stephens Inc. AR Buys 20,299 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 126.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

