Stephens Inc. AR Buys 25,150 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $238,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 128,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in ONEOK by 142.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 34,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 186,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $57.85 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

