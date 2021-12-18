Stephens Inc. AR Buys 35,190 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 304.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $62.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

