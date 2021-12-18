Stephens Inc. AR Buys 41,645 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.23% of Cognyte Software worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

