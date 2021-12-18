Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,042 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

