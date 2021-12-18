Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 985.4% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 23.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $210.81 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $213.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.