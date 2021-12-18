Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

