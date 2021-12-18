Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.49 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

