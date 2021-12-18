Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.80 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,291 shares of company stock worth $9,852,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $242.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

