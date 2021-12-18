Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.06 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,007 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

