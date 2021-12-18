Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,942 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.