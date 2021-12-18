Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

