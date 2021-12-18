Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 12.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 283,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 68.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in PPL by 10.6% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 11,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in PPL by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 63,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

PPL stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

