Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 113.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 17.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.