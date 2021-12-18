Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,012 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.19 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

