Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

