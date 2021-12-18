Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 358,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

