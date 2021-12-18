Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,361 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.