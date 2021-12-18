Stephens Inc. AR Sells 675 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1,370.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.5% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $284.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.74. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

