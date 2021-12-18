Stephens Inc. AR Sells 8,494 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after acquiring an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

