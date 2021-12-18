Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

