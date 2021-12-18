Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Stericycle worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $58.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

