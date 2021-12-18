stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.76 or 0.08332544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00077567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,591.15 or 0.99909114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.72 or 0.01138063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

