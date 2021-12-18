Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.02

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.02 and traded as low as C$6.76. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 41,903 shares.

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,632.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,469,842.58.

Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.