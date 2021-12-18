StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.94

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as low as $21.55. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 8,890 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $71,946. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 492,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 65,474 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.