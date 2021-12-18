Streamr (DATA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.06 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $90.94 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

