Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 433.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

