Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $124.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,184 shares of company stock valued at $13,070,276. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

