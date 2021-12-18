Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

