Strs Ohio Buys 6,417 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth about $49,360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 970,154 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 828,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $15,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

