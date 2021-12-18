Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

