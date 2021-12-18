Strs Ohio Grows Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 214.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 69.2% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 159,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,303,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.