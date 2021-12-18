Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 347,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Flowserve stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

