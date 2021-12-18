Strs Ohio Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after buying an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after buying an additional 455,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

