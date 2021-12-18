Strs Ohio Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of VCYT opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

