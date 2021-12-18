Strs Ohio Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after buying an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 105,911.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

