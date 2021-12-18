Strs Ohio Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 16,480.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 29.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $101.09 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock worth $10,138,864. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

