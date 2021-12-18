Strs Ohio Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Envista by 966.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Envista by 499.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 552.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $95,000.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,321 shares of company stock worth $56,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

