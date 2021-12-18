Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of NCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.73. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.