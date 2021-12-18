Strs Ohio Invests $1.51 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,844,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,256,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $98.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

